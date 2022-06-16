Fulham fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

Having earned promotion from the Championship, the Cottagers face a baptism of fire on their Premier League return

Fulham welcome Liverpool to Craven Cottage in their opening Premier League game of the 2022-23 season, with the newly promoted side primed for a stern start to the campaign.

Marco Silva's side then take on Wolves, with a game against Brentford after that, followed by a visit to Arsenal at the end of August.

GOAL brings you Fulham's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Fulham Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

Date Kick-off time Fixture 06/08/2022 12:30 Fulham v Liverpool 13/08/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Fulham 20/08/2022 15:00 Fulham v Brentford 27/08/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Fulham 30/08/2022 19:45 Fulham v Brighton 03/09/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham 10/09/2022 15:00 Fulham v Chelsea 17/09/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Fulham 01/10/2022 15:00 Fulham v Newcastle United 08/10/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Fulham 15/10/2022 15:00 Fulham v A.F.C. Bournemouth 18/10/2022 19:45 Fulham v Aston Villa 22/10/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Fulham 29/10/2022 15:00 Fulham v Everton 05/11/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Fulham 12/11/2022 15:00 Fulham v Manchester United 26/12/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Fulham 31/12/2022 15:00 Fulham v Southampton 02/01/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Fulham 14/01/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Fulham 21/01/2023 15:00 Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur 04/02/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Fulham 11/02/2023 15:00 Fulham v Nottingham Forest 18/02/2023 15:00 Brighton v Fulham 25/02/2023 15:00 Fulham v Wolverhampton 04/03/2023 15:00 Brentford v Fulham 11/03/2023 15:00 Fulham v Arsenal 18/03/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Fulham 01/04/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Fulham 08/04/2023 15:00 Fulham v West Ham United 15/04/2023 15:00 Everton v Fulham 22/04/2023 15:00 Fulham v Leeds United 25/04/2023 20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham 29/04/2023 15:00 Fulham v Manchester City 06/05/2023 15:00 Fulham v Leicester City 13/05/2023 15:00 Southampton v Fulham 20/05/2023 15:00 Fulham v Crystal Palace 28/05/2023 16:00 Manchester United v Fulham

Fulham tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Fulham games can be bought through the club.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Fulham games on the official club website.