‘Front three unplayable & Van Dijk big piece of the jigsaw’ – Gerrard sees Liverpool as favourites in every game

The former Reds captain, who continues to be linked with a future coaching role at Anfield, has been impressed by the progress made under Jurgen Klopp

Steven Gerrard considers to be favourites in every game they play at present, with their front three “unplayable at times” and Virgil van Dijk “a really big piece of the jigsaw”.

The Reds have found a formula which sees them benefit from considerable strength at both ends of the field.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino form one of the most fearsome attacking units in world football, while Van Dijk has been a revelation at the back alongside Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson.

Jurgen Klopp has found all of the pieces of the puzzle, with the German now in the process of completing it as he looks to build on last season’s win with a Premier League title triumph in 2019-20.

Reds legend Steven Gerrard, who continues to be linked with a future coaching role at Anfield, sees no reason why Liverpool cannot go on to add to their trophy collection.

He told the club’s official website of the progress being made on Merseyside: “They have been brilliant for a while.

“If you go back over the last couple of years, when Jurgen finally got his team and his philosophy across, I’ve really enjoyed watching them.

“I always think they’re going to win, no matter who they’re playing against, whether it’s in the Champions League or whether it’s a top-of-the-table clash, I always fancy Liverpool as favourites now.

“With the front three and the form they’re in, they are unplayable at times. Obviously Van Dijk has been a really big [piece] of the jigsaw, the ‘keeper, and the rest around them are not bad either!

Article continues below

“They are great to watch and it’s brilliant from a fan point of view to see them sitting top of the league. But I’m sure Jurgen is thinking the same thing as me: take the next game as it comes, keep pushing and try to win your next one.”

Liverpool, who are on a run of 17 successive wins in the Premier League, have opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

They are being warned against complacency, but a first title triumph in 30 years is now there to be shot at as Klopp seeks to bring a barren run on the domestic front to a thrilling close.