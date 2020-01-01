Freiburg vs Paderborn: Collins sees red as Antwi-Adjei scores first Bundesliga goal

The Africans witnessed contrasting fortunes as the relegation strugglers got a crucial away win against Christian Streich’s men

Christopher Antwi-Adjei got his first goal as Paderborn recorded a shock 2-0 win at in Saturday’s German top-flight game.

With the scores goalless at half-time, the international put the visitors ahead in the 48th minute to silence the Schwarzwald-Stadion’s faithful.

The midfielder fired past goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow after collecting a pass from Dennis Srbeny.

However, their lead got threatened 11 minutes later after ’s Jamilu Collins was given his marching orders by referee Christian Dingert for a second caution.

The dismissal was the second in his career after his first as a player of Slovenia’s Krka on August 2, 2015.

Notwithstanding the deficit, Paderborn got their second goal in the 84th minute courtesy of Abdelhamid Sabiri’s penalty.

Steffen Baumgart's side remains in the relegation zone with 15 points from 19 league matches, same as who sit at the base of the log.

They host in their next outing on February 2 as they continue their bid to escape relegation – albeit without their Nigerian import who is expected to miss at least two games.