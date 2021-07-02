Free agent Heaton returns to Man Utd on two-year contract

The experienced goalkeeper, who spent 13 years with the Red Devils in his younger days, finds himself back in familiar surroundings

Tom Heaton has returned to Manchester United on a two-year contract, with the 35-year-old goalkeeper heading back to Old Trafford as a free agent some 11 years on from bringing an initial spell with the Red Devils to a close.

The former England international, who has three caps for his country, made no competitive appearances for United after stepping out of their youth ranks.

He did gain experience from a number of loans - spending time with the likes of Swindon, QPR and Rochdale - but left on a permanent basis for Cardiff in 2010.

What has been said?

Heaton, who has spent the last two years with Aston Villa, has told United's official website of returning to his roots: "For me to have the opportunity to come back after spending 13 great years here as a kid, it’s an incredible feeling and I’m really, really excited to get started.

"I’m just seeing it as a fantastic opportunity as I still feel I’ve got an awful lot to give and I’ve got the bit between my teeth.

"I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running. I feel in great shape and I’m looking forward to coming in to compete with the other goalkeepers."