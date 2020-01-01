Fred names Garner as the best young player at Manchester United ahead of Greenwood and Williams

The Brazilian is certain that the English midfielder has a "huge future" at Old Trafford, despite still being on the fringes of the first team

Fred has expressed his belief that James Garner is the best young player at , highlighting his "impressive vision" and "incredible" passing range.

Garner rose through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before making the step up to the senior squad in 2018, but has since been made to wait for an opportunity to shine.

The 19-year-old made his debut when coming on as a late substitute during the win over in February 2019, and was finally handed his first start for the club in October.

The teenager playmaker had 82 minutes of action during a 1-0 victory against Partizan Belgrade and has since featured in three more games in the competition.

However, Garner has yet to earn a regular spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's line up, and has had to watch fellow academy stars Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood make their breakthroughs this season.

Despite his limited playing time, Fred insists that the English midfielder is the best young player on United's books at the moment, and predicts he will go on to achieve great things at the club.

When asked who has the most potential out of Garner, Williams and Greenwood, Fred told Trivela: "They are all great players. The club has an important role in using many academy players, it has this history of using the kids that come up from the academy, who turn professional and make history at the club.

"This process is important. They are great players, with a lot of potential for the future. All are very good, they are not in this profession for nothing, but the player who impresses me most is Jimmy Garner.

"Not just because he is in the same position as me, but because he is a player who has an impressive vision of the game, and he has a huge future for United. In addition to his impressive game vision, he always plays with his head up, has an impressive shot and is an incredible passer. He is a player that I admire a lot."

United looked destined to finish the 2019-20 campaign empty-handed and without a place in the at the turn of the year, but results have improved significantly since the winter break.

Solskjaer's men went 11 matches unbeaten before the season was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, and are now within sight of and glory as well as a place in the Premier League's top four.

Fred is delighted to be learning from Solskjaer, who he believes is capable of becoming one of the world's finest managers.

He added: "Ole is a great coach. He's still a young guy, he's going to grow a lot in football as a coach. He was a player, he understands how the player feels, and this is important for us in the squad. He added a lot, had a lot of experience as a player and is now starting to have that experience as a coach.

"He always helps us on the pitch, talking, he's a very good guy, and I'm happy to be following his transition at United. I'm sure he will grow a lot, get a lot of experience and that he will become one of the great coaches (in the world)."