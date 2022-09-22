France vs Austria: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as France welcome Austria to face them at the Stade de France in a Group A1 encounter.
In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
France vs Austria date & kick-off time
Game:
France vs Austria
Date:
September 22/23, 2022
Kick-off:
2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST
Stream:
How to watch France vs Austria on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In India, fans can catch it on Sony LIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
India
Sony LIV
N/A
France squad & team news
Just two points from four games has marked one of the more dismal returns among major nations in the top tier of the Nations League - England's own struggles rival their own - and France cannot reach the finals now.
With a World Cup defence at Qatar 2022 looming now though, Didier Deschamps will hope to use this final batch of games to fine-tune his selections as he faces the tough task of back-to-back triumphs.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Maignan, Areola, Lafont
Defenders
Varane, Pavard, Koundé, Mendy, Upamecano, Saliba, Clauss, Badiashile, Truffert
Midfielders
Tchouaméni, Guendouzi, Nkunku, Veretout, Camavinga, Fofana
Forwards
Giroud, Griezmann, Mbappé, Dembélé, Kolo Muani
Austria squad and team news
Still at risk of relegation to the second tier, Austria know they will need a win to grease the wheels of survival and keep them ahead of their hosts.
That is a feat easier said than done, even when Les Bleus are misfiring - but they will hope they can spring a surprise on the road to keep themselves in contention to avoid the drop.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Linder, Schlager, Pentz
Defenders
Alaba, Lainer, Ulmer, Trimmel, Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Wöbe, Trauner, Friedl
Midfielders
Sabitzer, Schlager, Baumgartner, Seiwald, Ljubicic, Saračević, Schmid
Forwards
Arnautović, Gregoritsch, Weimann, Onisiwo