France & Italy court African champions for friendlies - Algeria FA president Zetchi

The Desert Foxes’s star has risen after winning the 2019 Afcon tournament

Football Federation president Kheireddine Zetchi has revealed that and current world champions have expressed an interest to play international friendly matches against the Desert Foxes.

Since winning the 2019 in July, Algeria have played international friendly games against Benin, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and .

Their good form has also seen them kick off their 2021 Afcon qualifiers in terrific style, hammering Zambia 5-0 at home before beating Botswana 1-0 away in Gaborone.

Zetchi said they have been inundated by requests for friendly games from big teams around the world, including France and four-time world champions Italy.

“There are many great teams that want to face Algeria in friendly matches. We are waiting for the draw of the World Cup to be fixed on our choice of the next friendly match that will take place next March,” Zetchi told a radio station as per Le Buteur.

The Fifa World Cup draw for African teams is set for January 7, 2020.

“As champions of Africa, the majority of the world's big teams want to play against Algeria. I can mention Italy who are interested in a friendly match against Algeria. Until 2021, we did everything we could for the national team friendly program,” Zetchi added.

“I have already met the president of the French Football Federation. He is very interested in organising a friendly match against Algeria. But, you should know that Fifa dates are now rare in order to coordinate between the organization of friendly and official matches.

“We are in permanent contact and we will try to find a date that will arrange the two teams, whether in 2020 or in 2021.”

Having won Afcon, Algeria’s biggest task is to qualify for the World Cup, where they last participated in 2014.