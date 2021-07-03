France and Manchester United star Pogba joins Burna Boy's birthday celebration in Miami

The former Juventus midfielder was among the friends who turned up for a surprise party in honour of the Nigerian music star

Grammy Award winner and Nigerian music artist Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, celebrated his 30th birthday in good company.

The African Giant was hosted to a surprise party in Miami and Manchester United midfield star Paul Pogba was among the guests in attendance.

The midfield maestro turned up at the party with a signed France shirt that has his no. 6 and he handed it over to the Nigerian star after they both posed for pictures.

Aside from his impressive outings at Manchester United, Nigeria fans will remember Pogba for halting their ambitions at the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil.

He inspired France to a 2-0 victory in the round of 16 fixture between both countries with his 79th-minute opener followed by an own goal from former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo.

After France’s run in Euro 2020 came to an end after a penalty shoot-out loss to Switzerland in the round of 16, Pogba moved to the United States to cool off ahead of pre-season training.

The 28-year-old has been playing a key role in Didier Deschamps' team with appearances in all their four games in the European championship, and he scored a stunning goal in Les Bleus' 3-3 score against Switzerland before the shoot-out defeat.

Kylian Mbappe missed the last spot-kick which gave the Swiss a 5-4 win, however, Pogba has backed the Paris Saint-Germain star to learn and bounce back from the disappointment.

"Everyone expects him to score five goals and to be Euro Golden Boot winner but in my opinion, he created chances, worked hard, gave his soul and left everything on the pitch which is the most important thing,” he said.

"He's a great player who will learn from it, he will grow and he'll come back like never before. He's not to blame, it's down to all of us because we're all in the same boat."