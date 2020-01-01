Former Nigeria star Okpala hails Moses Simon’s permanent Nantes move

The Super Eagles forward was handed a long-term deal by the Canaries after impressing on loan and the 58-year-old feels it is a right move for him

Former international and assistant coach Sylvanus Okpala has praised Moses Simon’s permanent move to side .

The winger joined the La Beaujoire-Louis Fonteneau outfit last summer on a season-long loan deal from Spanish side and delivered impressive showings.

Simon scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 30 appearances across all competitions to help Christian Gourcuff’s men finish 13th in the recently-concluded 2019-20 Ligue 1 campaign.

Simon’s eye-catching performances saw him clinch the club’s Player of the Season award and Goal of the Season prize.

Following his fine displays, the Canaries triggered their option to purchase the Super Eagles star and Okpala, who highlighted a number of reasons that players often consider before making a switch, feels the move should be good for the forward.

“It is good for him as long as he is making his money. I hope it’s a good money move,” Okpala told the Punch.

“When you move to a club, you look at your age because you play football with age. Once you are in your 30s, you have fewer years to play.

“It doesn’t mean that you are making that move solely for the money, you are moving to get to the next level in your career in terms of one transition to the other.

“Playing every weekend and not sitting on the bench is the most important thing but you don’t just move for moving sake, you also move for money, football is all about making a name and making money.”

Simon started his professional career in Nigeria with GBS Academy in 2003 before joining 's youth setup in 2013.

In 2014, he signed for Slovak outfit Trencin and spent a season with the side where he scored 13 league goals in 33 games.

He then moved to to team up with Gent and won the league title and Super Cup trophy before moving to to join Levante in the summer of 2018.

The forward, who was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished third at the 2019 in , will hope to continue his eye-catching displays in the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season.