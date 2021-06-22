Former Liverpool star Suarez can't see 'strange' Premier League return happening

The Uruguayan frontman, who is currently on the books at Atletico Madrid, previously spent three-and-a-half years at Anfield

Luis Suarez has effectively ruled out a return to Premier League football being made, with the Uruguayan admitting he would find it "strange" to represent any side other than Liverpool.

A second stint at Anfield for the South American has been mooted, but he appears set to remain at Atletico Madrid after inspiring them to La Liga title glory in 2020-21.

With the prolific presence now being 34 years of age, another spell in England appears to have passed him by - especially as he has no interest in turning out for a direct rival of his former club.

What has been said?

Suarez, who scored 82 goals for the Reds across three-and-a-half years, told World Soccer Magazine: "Playing for any team other than Liverpool in England would be hard.

"I had, and hope I still do have, such a good relationship with Liverpool fans that it would be strange for me to play for somebody else.

"It would have been special to win the league with Liverpool, but I am glad that their wait is now over.

"They look like a team that will compete for many seasons to come even if this one has not been the best for them. They are back where they belong."

Is Suarez staying put?

There had been talk of an exit clause in Suarez's contract that would allow him to walk away from Atletico this summer, but there appears to be little chance of ways being parted.

"At the moment I am enjoying my time here. I enjoy it here, we are settled in Spain - there is no need to think about me leaving," the veteran frontman added on his immediate future.

"When I think how well I have settled in at Atletico and the faith the coach has shown in me, it was easily the right decision for me."

Gerrard reunion?

Plans to stay put rule out any change of scenery being taken in during the current window, with Suarez laughing off any suggestion that he may be tempted to take in a reunion with ex-Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard at Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.

"I think Stevie is doing just fine without me!" he said of linking up with his former captain in Glasgow.

"I am pleased but not at all surprised to see him win the league with Rangers.

"Winning is what he does and at some point in the future I am sure he will be at Liverpool again."

