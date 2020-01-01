Former Leicester City stars Taggart and Elliott hail Iheanacho’s heroic display against Zorya

The Nigeria international delivered a standout performance for the Foxes at King Power Stadium and has been praised

Former stars Gerry Taggart and Matt Elliott have showered encomium on Kelechi Iheanacho for his heroic display against Zorya in Thursday’s game.

The forward’s efforts helped Brendan Rodgers’ men clinch a comfortable 3-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

The 24-year-old set up James Maddison and Harvey Barnes before opening his account in the European competition with a fine strike.

Taggart has praised the international for his performances and his ability to form a productive partnership with Barnes.

“Up until the first goal was scored, Kelechi and Harvey Barnes had some good inter-play in the box,” Taggart told the club website.

“The first goal all came from them two linking up, as did the second. What more do you want from your striker? He had a good all-round game.

“He made no mistakes and probably could have had another. He got a well-earned pat on the back from Brendan Rodgers.”

Iheanacho has struggled to establish himself at King Power Stadium since teaming up with the club from in the summer of 2017.

The Super Eagles centre-forward is behind Jamie Vardy in the pecking order at the club but Elliott believes he will continue to play a key role for Leicester.

“He’s not had it all his way since joining, but he will be needed throughout the season and he’ll have a part to play, respective whether Jamie Vardy is fit or not,” Elliott said.

“He’ll be contributing regularly and hopefully, he can do so to a good level.”

Iheanacho has scored 21 goals in as many appearances across all competitions since joining the King Power Stadium outfit.

The attacker will hope to continue his fine form in front of goal when the Foxes take on in a Premier League game on Sunday.