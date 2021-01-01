Former Juventus, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Ancelotti thought Super League was 'a joke'

The Italian, who is currently in charge of Everton, has hit out at those who attempted to put a breakaway competition in place

Former Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits that he thought talk of a breakaway Super League being formed was "a joke".

Twelve leading clubs from across Europe, including six from the Premier League, announced plans on Sunday to put a new European tournament in place that would allow them to compete among themselves.

Ancelotti's current employers at Everton were among those to speak out against the proposals and the "preposterous arrogance" of those involved, with much-maligned plans ripped up within 48 hours.

What has been said?

Ancelotti, who was surprised to see so many of his former clubs sign up, has told reporters of a project that involved plenty of American influence from owners at Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal: "My immediate reaction was they are joking, this is a joke!

"It's a joke because it's not going to happen. It's impossible.

"Sport culture in Europe is different to American sports. Not because we are right and they are wrong, but because the culture of the people is different. In America, in the USA, sport is different. Sport is entertainment.

"In Europe, we live with more passion. When we grow up, we want to beat our neighbours. We grew up differently. It is not sport [in the USA]. Football now is part business. But we need to take into consideration both.

"Football is a sport first. And then with a lot of investment, it also becomes a business. We need to take into consideration both. This is absolutely normal."

Ancelotti - who has also spent time with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, who both reportedly passed on Super League involvement - added: "For every supporter of football it was a strange day, a surprise.

"We heard about the Super League in the past few months but I was sure it was not going to happen. What can I say? They were wrong.

"These 12 clubs were wrong. They did not take into consideration the opinions of the players, managers or supporters."

The bigger picture

With Super League plans being shelved, players, coaches and supporters around the world have been freed to focus on a thrilling climax to the 2020-21 campaign.

European places and silverware remain up for grabs, with Everton among those in the mix for a top-six finish in the Premier League.

Ancelotti is eager to get the Toffees over that line, making it easier for him to add in the summer transfer window, and will have his side back in action on Saturday when they travel to Arsenal.

