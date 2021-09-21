Former Ghana defender Paintsil worried by Rajevac’s potential Black Stars appointment

The ex-fullback shares his thoughts on the speculated return of the Serbian coach to the West African national team

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil has concerns about the timing of the reported imminent appointment of Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac as new coach of the Black Stars.

According to Ghana media, the tactician is set for a second spell with the Black Stars, having first led the team between 2008 and 2010.

Ghana’s coaching job has become vacant following the dismissal of CK Akonnor following an uninspiring start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

“If it is true Milo is taking over the job then, I say the timing is wrong because how well does he know this current team?” Paintsil, who featured for Ghana under Rajevac, told Angel FM.

“Our time was different because all the players were already made and it will only take a miracle to help him qualify this team.”

Reports say Rajevac is expected to be announced as the new Ghana coach on a two-year contract on Wednesday.

His first spell was largely successful, having led the Black Stars to the final of the 2009 African Nations Championship, the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations, and the quarter-final of the 2010 World Cup.

“I think it is a step in the wrong direction,” Hearts of Oak board member and former Ghana FA presidential aspirant Vincent Sowah Odotei said on TV3.

“I think that when you look at Milo’s performance, his football philosophy and when we look at what he has done since he left the Black Stars and as a country what we aspire to be, I think it’s a risky choice.

“I don’t know the considerations, the terms of reference given to the committee, I don’t know what the bigger considerations are in the whole paradigm – what we call these days in football as the project – and the criteria that really brings in Milovan Rajevac. But I think that it’s a risky thing.

“I think it’s a risky thing and hope that my colleagues at the FA will take a deep breath if they have not taken the decision already and then look at what is good for this country.”

Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo and Aston Villa U23 coach George Boateng are reportedly in line to be named Rajevac’s assistants.