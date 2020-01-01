Former Chelsea star Mikel undecided on Botafogo move

The 32-year-old midfielder has confirmed interest from the Brazilian side but he is yet to make a decision

Former star John Obi Mikel has stated he is still contemplating on a proposed move to Botafogo.

The midfielder is a free agent after ending his contract with Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor by mutual agreement last month.

The former international affirmed the Brazilian side has shown their interest to sign him but he is yet to make a final decision.

"Yes there has been interest and yes there has been negotiations but I don't know yet. I am still thinking about it. Not sure yet," Mikel told ESPN.

Mikel has featured for Chinese club Tianjin TEDA and Championship side since leaving Chelsea in 2017 where he enjoyed success, besides playing in .

The midfielder won the , , Premier League among other titles before his departure from Stamford Bridge.

The 32-year-old, who had 89 caps for the Super Eagles, joined Trabzonspor last summer and made 27 appearances across all competitions for the side.