Former Brazil star Roberto Carlos scores for Sunday League team in one-off appearance

Roberto Carlos' Sunday League debut was one to remember as the ex-Brazil star scored before introducing his temporary team-mates to Sergio Ramos after the match.

Carlos was playing for pub team Bull in the Barne after the club won a raffle in January as part of eBay's Dream Transfer competition, with the prize being the one-game signing of the Brazil star to aid the company's Football Beyond Borders campaign.

And Carlos marked that game with a goal from the penalty spot as he took to the mud-soaked field on Friday.

What happened?

PENALTY! 4-3, Roberto Carlos slots home pic.twitter.com/bR4c84av0I — Lokomotiv Reabrook (@LokomotiveReab1) March 4, 2022

The Brazilian's appearance was arranged for a Friday friendly against Harlescott Rangers, making his Sunday League debut after previously winning three Champions League and four La Liga titles with Real Madrid during his career.

Carlos, who last played professionally for Delhi Dynamos in India in 2015, began the game on the bench for the club that play in the Shrewsbury & District Sunday League.

He came off the bench to score a penalty, but it came in a losing effort as Bull in the Barne fell 4-3.

What was said?

Getty

"I also come from a small-town background, so I like the vibe in the area," Carlos said afterwards.

"It's just amazing that football gives you these opportunities to be able to meet new people, new cultures, different places. I certainly haven't been somewhere like this before.

"Any time there is a charity element involved in a project it's very important for me, and what FBB (Football Beyond Borders) do is fantastic."

A postgame chat with Ramos

After the match, Carlos stuck around to celebrate with his new team-mates, introducing them to one his former team-mates in the process.

Article continues below

While drinking at a local pub, Carlos called former Real Madrid star and current Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos, much to the delight of everyone in attendance.

This is the moment Roberto Carlos videocalled fellow Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos while drinking with his Sunday league teammates in a Shropshire village pub tonight. pic.twitter.com/EUzxzpuSDh — Shropshire Star (@ShropshireStar) March 4, 2022

Further reading