Former Aston Villa ace George Boateng wants bigger club for 'prolific' Jordan Ayew

The ex-Netherlands midfielder of Ghanaian descent talks about the club future of the Crystal Palace striker and the Atletico Madrid man

Former and midfielder George Boateng believes forward Jordan Ayew deserves to be on the roster of a bigger club.

The international is enjoying fine form in the Premier League, having registered nine league goals in 36 outings, standing as The Eagles' top scorer.

He previously played for Aston Villa and since leaving French side Lorient.

“We [Ghana] are not so blessed in the attacking department of the Black Stars and I think Jordan leads the line very well and he is at a very good age and he is scoring goals for Crystal Palace," Boateng told Citi TV.

“Why I love watching Jordan is because when you see how hard he works, the goals that he scores, he creates them by himself.

“[This] tells me that he should play for a bigger team because when you can create goals in such a difficult team that is not blessed with many chances in a game, that means that he is quite prolific."

Boateng, who also played for and Coventry City in , also shared his thoughts on midfielder Thomas Teye Partey who is strongly linked to .

The 27-year-old has become a hot subject of transfer rumours, amid the reported competition of interest from .

Atletico, it is believed, have also not given up hope of convincing the Ghanaian for a longer stay at Wanda Metropolitano.

He currently has a release clause of about £44.8 million with the Rojiblancos.

“If we look at Manchester United’s situation, that is even more suitable," Boateng explained.

“Pogba in a three-man midfield is a much better player as the 8 and Fernandes operating as the 10.

“Can they have someone like Thomas Partey to control and lead the midfield to allow Pogba and Fernandes to move forward, I think Manchester United will start playing to win the league."

Partey made 35 league appearances for Atletico last season, helping the side to a third-place finish in . He netted three times, the same number of goals he recorded in each of the previous two terms.