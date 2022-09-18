Forge FC at Pacific FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022 Canadian Premier League campaign continues this weekend as Forge FC face off with Pacific FC in a major clash.
With just a handful of weeks until the end of the season, both teams remain in the mix for a spot in the upper half of the table.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Forge at Pacific date & kick-off time
Game:
Forge FC at Pacific FC
Date:
September 18/19, 2022
Kick-off:
1:00am BST / 8:00pm ET
Stream:
How to watch Forge at Pacific on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Sports 2.
In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
FOX Sports 2
UK
BT Sport 2
BT Sport App
Forge squad & team news
With just one win from their last five, Forge have been in something of a funk, seeing their prospects of a finish near the summit fade over recent weeks.
They are still in the top four however and can take great strides forward with another three-point haul this weekend.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Henry, Kalongo, Bontis
Defenders
Grant, Morgan, Krutzen, Metusala, Stampatori, Owolabi-Belewu
Midfielders
Bekker, Castello, Achinioti-Jönsson, Poku, Hojabrpour, Jensen, Sissoko
Forwards
Samuel, Choiniére, Campbell, Nanco, Welshman, Pacius, Borges, Caldeira, Browne
Pacific squad and team news
Perched just outside the upper half of the table, Pacific are breathing down the neck of several rivals with a handful of games to go.
They cannot afford to drop points if they wish to stay in the hunt however, making this encounter a crucial one for their prospects.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Irving, Gazdov
Defenders
Mukumbilwa, Haynes, Samake, Dada-Luke, Meilleur-Giguère, Mavila, Đidić
Midfielders
Balde, Polisi, Heard, Young, Dixon, Aparicio, Ricci, Toussaint
Forwards
Bustos, Binate, Daniels, Dos Santos, Habibullah, Brown