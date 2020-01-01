‘Forever in my heart’ – Omeruo pays emotional tribute to late Stephen Keshi

The 26-year-old has recollected the advice of the Nigerian legend and joined other football fans across the world to pay tribute to him

centre-back Kenneth Omeruo has paid a tribute to former coach Stephen Keshi, who passed away four years ago on Sunday.

The former Super Eagles captain died on June 7, 2016, after suffering a heart attack at the age of 54, a few months after losing his wife to cancer.

Keshi guided Nigeria to win their third trophy in 2013, becoming the second man to clinch the continental title as player and coach.

The former Togo manager gave Omeruo his first international cap at the age of 19, against Cape Verde, and the defender was part of the Super Eagles' winning team in .

The centre-back has recalled the advice he received from the ‘Big Boss’ and how he desired success with , although he ended up leaving Stamford Bridge permanently last summer and has continued to blossom in the Spanish top-flight.

Omeruo took time to post an emotional tribute to Keshi and wished he was alive to witness the progress the defender has made in his professional career and family life.

“It’s been four years already and I am still hoping I would one day pick up the phone and call you like I use to,” Omeruo posted on Instagram.

“I miss you but I am sad I am very sad that I am beginning to get used to your absence but one thing I will never forget, is your advice and your encouragements.

“You gave me more than one chances and you told me several times, until it stuck to my head, that everyone cannot love me. You told me to work hard always and not expect to be favoured because hard work always wins.

“You gave me an opportunity at a very young age even when I wasn’t expecting it. I was content with just making the squad and you never asked for anything in return.

“I remember against , with the likes of Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure I didn’t know how to prepare for that game because I was a bit panicked.

“I remember you telling us we will get to the final even when we haven’t played Ivory Coast yet. I went into that game with so much passion. We used to talk about Chelsea and every time my contract is extended, you will congratulate me and tell me it’s like they don’t want to let me go but guess what Boss, I finally left Chelsea, and I am even happier than I used to be.

"I got married and we have a beautiful daughter Chairein and she is adorable and looks like me. Okay maybe not, you would have loved her. I had to write all this now because I just realized you weren’t here to see it all.

“Thank you for everything daddy and keep resting in peace coach Keshi. Forever in my heart.”

Keshi, who had 60 caps for the Super Eagles, served as manager of the side between 2011-2015, having previously managed Togo and Mali.