Palmeiras and Estudiantes to meet in 2026 CONMEBOL Libertadores Final after penalty heroics

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Palmeiras and Estudiantes de La Plata booked their spots in the 2026 CONMEBOL Libertadores Final following dramatic semi-final penalty shootouts. Goalkeeping heroes Carlos Miguel and Fernando Muslera proved decisive to setup a historic clash at Montevideo's Estadio Centenario on 28 November.

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Penalty drama paves the road to Montevideo

South American heavyweights Palmeiras and Estudiantes de La Plata will battle for continental glory in the 2026 CONMEBOL Libertadores Final on 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Both semi-final ties were decided by penalty shootouts following tense second-leg drama.

Palmeiras eliminated 2023 champions Fluminense 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate draw, while Estudiantes held firm with ten men at the Maracana to knock out defending champions Flamengo 3-2 on spot-kicks.

Four-time champions Estudiantes pursue their fifth title, while Abel Ferreira's Palmeiras seek a fourth crown.

Muslera delivers Maracana masterclass to redeem World Cup pain

Estudiantes goalkeeper Fernando Muslera produced an extraordinary performance against Flamengo, saving three consecutive penalties from Jorginho, Lucas Paquetá, and Bruno Henrique. The 40-year-old Uruguayan played through a goalless second leg where Estudiantes played over 40 minutes with ten men following Baltasar Rodríguez's red card.

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Speaking after his Maracana heroics, Muslera reflected on his emotional journey following a difficult World Cup campaign. "On a personal level, football always gives you another chance," Muslera stated.

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"In shoot-outs, the goalkeeper has that added bonus of being able to contribute," he added, noting "the happiness of wanting to fulfill your dreams, of taking responsibility in the good times and the not-so-good ones."

Ferreira targets third Libertadores title with Palmeiras

Palmeiras head coach Abel Ferreira reached his fourth Libertadores Final in seven seasons following Carlos Miguel's decisive save against Fluminense's Nonato. The Portuguese tactician returns to the Estadio Centenario, where he previously lifted the trophy in 2021.

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Ferreira, who has won eleven titles during his six-year reign at Palmeiras,remains focused on collective achievements rather than individual milestones.

"Records, time... That’s not what drives me," Ferreira previously stated. "I have great respect for Palmeiras’ history; nobody is bigger than Palmeiras. I love being at Palmeiras."

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Heavyweights renew historic 1968 rivalry in Uruguay

The showpiece in Montevideo brings full-circle historical significance, marking a replay of the 1968 Libertadores Final where Estudiantes defeated Palmeiras at the Estadio Centenario to claim their first continental trophy.

Palmeiras enter their second consecutive final after finishing runners-up in 2025, relying on goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, who saved key penalties in both the quarter-finals against LDU Quito and the semi-finals against Fluminense.

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Estudiantes return to the final for the first time in 17 years, aiming to repeat their 2009 triumph on Uruguayan soil.