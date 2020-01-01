Florentin Pogba officially signs for Sochaux

The Guinea defender is tied to the Montbeliard outfit at least for the next three seasons

Sochaux have officially completed the signing of Florentin Pogba in a deal that runs until 2023.

An announcement by the Ligue 2 club of his capture was made last week subject to a medical.

Pogba joins having been a free agent since his contract with side expired.

More teams

It makes it the third time the senior brother of Paul Pogba plies his trade in having previously featured for Sedan and .

The 29-year old Guinean famously came up against his brother during a round of 32 clash with in 2017, the Red Devils winning 4-0 on aggregate and ultimately winning the title after a 2-0 victory over Amsterdam in Stockholm.

🚨📝 Florentin Pogba est officiellement sochalien ! Le défenseur international guinéen de 29 ans a signé ce mercredi pour trois saisons après avoir satisfait à la visite médicale d'usage. #Mercato ⤵️ https://t.co/IZ6f2MKBIU — FC Sochaux-Montbéliard (@FCSM_officiel) May 27, 2020

"Florentin Pogba is officially Sochalian! The 29-year-old Guinean international defender signed this Wednesday for three seasons after having passed the usual medical examination," read a statement on Sochaux's Twitter handle.

Sochaux is the fifth club Pogba will represent in his career. He had a short stint at Turkish club Genclerbirligi making just eight appearances, the lowest tally of games in his career.

Saint-Etienne is his longest stint where he accrued 99 appearances, scoring two goals and another two assists.

His most successful period was with , making just 22 appearances, but winning the US Open Cup and Campeones Cup, both in 2019.

Overall, Florentin has played 219 times in his career, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists. He has also received 22 yellow cards and no reds.

Article continues below

Pogba's profile will hopefully bring Sochaux closer to football where they have been absent since 2014. The Yellow and Blues were positioned 14th, six points clear of the relegation zone after French football ended prematurely in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Born in the city of Conakry, Pogba has been capped 14 times for Guinea, making his debut in a 1-1 friendly draw with West African neighbours in 2013. He featured at the 2015 in Equatorial Guinea, playing in the Group D encounters against and which all ended in draws.

He has captained the Syli Nationale six times.