Five points clear but Liverpool won’t look at the table until it gets ‘interesting’, says Robertson

The Reds remain faultless in 2019-20 but their Scottish full-back, along with Virgil van Dijk, says nobody is looking at the standings just yet

may be five points clear at the top of the Premier League, but Andy Robertson says the Reds will not start looking at the table until it gets “interesting”.

Jurgen Klopp’s side remain faultless through six games of the 2019-20 campaign.

Maximum points have extended their run of successive wins in the English top-flight to 15, with momentum established last season having been maintained.

Many are already suggesting that Liverpool could surge to a first title triumph in 30 years, but nobody at Anfield is getting caught up in such hype just yet.

For them, with 32 games still to be taken in, they have merely got off to a good start.

Scottish full-back Robertson told Sky Sports after a 2-1 victory away at Chelsea which has kept the Reds in front of reigning champions Manchester City: “We’re not looking at the table just yet, there is still a long, long way to go.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s lovely to be five points clear but there are going to be twists and turns this season, as there were last season.

“We’ve got off to a good start but it’s about keeping that going and keeping the momentum.

“If we keep winning our games, that’s all that matters. But we won’t look at the table until it gets interesting.”

Those thoughts have been echoed by Dutch centre-half Virgil van Dijk.

He is aware that there are still a lot of points to play for and that it would be foolish to start thinking about what could happen when the campaign is yet to reach the end of September.

The commanding defender added: “We’re not looking at the others at the moment. The season is still so long.

“For us it’s just about trying to keep winning games, trying to get results and improve our game.

“It’s tough to come here [Stamford Bridge] and get a result and I’m very pleased that we did it.”

Liverpool were left hanging on towards the end of a trip to west London, with N’Golo Kante having snatched a lifeline for .

Ultimately, though, first-half goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino proved to be enough for the Reds as they passed another stern test of their title credentials.