'First Lazio goal is best day of my career' - Bobby Adekanye

The Nigerian-Dutch forward relives the feeling of notching his first goal for the Biancocelesti

Bobby Adekanye has described his first goal for as the best day of his career.

The 21-year old joined the Italian capital outfit from last summer and having made just two appearances in the first half of the campaign, got his first goal in a 5-1 bashing of on February 2.

He came on as a second half substitute for Felipe Caicedo and netted the fifth goal for Lazio after Ciro Immobile and Caicedo scored braces in the first half for a 4-0 lead.

"A few hours before my first goal with Lazio the transfer market had closed and the club was not able to buy Giroud," Adekanye told ELF Voetbal.

"And that weekend I had the chance to play against SPAL. Before the game Immobile came to me and told me I would score, and so it was. The fans started singing: "What do we care of Giroud we have Bobby-goals.

"It was the best day of my career and all my thoughts went back to the fights we had to fight with my family to get this far. But this chorus is only the beginning. I dream of winning many trophies with this shirt".

Adekanye was born in Ibadan, , but moved to the at the age of four.

He has played for Amsterdam, Eindhoven, and Liverpool, all at youth level.

He has represented the Netherlands at youth level hence is still very much eligible to play for Nigeria.