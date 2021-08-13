Firmino worry sees Carragher call for striker signing at Liverpool before transfer deadline

A Reds legend is concerned that a Brazilian forward will never recapture his best form, with an alternative option required in a No.9 post

Jamie Carragher has called on Liverpool to sign another striker before the summer transfer window closes, with the Reds legend "worried about Roberto Firmino ever getting back to what he was".

A star-studded squad at Anfield has relied heavily on a trio of attacking talents delivering inspiration in the final third over recent years, with end product drying up a little last season as backwards steps were taken as a collective.

Mohamed Salah maintained his remarkable standards, with the Egyptian hitting another 31 goals across all competitions, but Sadio Mane managed only 16 while Brazil international Firmino contributed just nine.

What has been said?

Jurgen Klopp still has plenty of firepower at his disposal, but Carragher has told The Overlap's Fan Debate when asked if the Reds have done enough business: "To challenge – yes.

"But the thing for Liverpool is challenging isn't enough, once you've won the league title for the first time a challenge is not enough.

"I think Liverpool's squad can challenge, with what they have right now. I think the big thing with Liverpool players, certain players attacking wise, say Sadio Mane last year or Roberto Firmino.

"More Mane, how much did the fans not being there affect them? I think Mane feeds off the crowd."

Carragher added: "I must say I'm worried about Firmino ever getting back to what he was. I still want a striker to come into Liverpool.

"I know Firmino is not a striker, they don't play with one, but Liverpool don't have a centre forward on their books.

"Divock Origi plays from the left wing, so they don't have anyone - so that's where I'd like to see Liverpool invest.

"If they did, I think they'd be there or thereabouts. I don't think Liverpool will win the league with what they have, I'd like to see one more come in."

Will Liverpool make more signings?

It has been a quiet window for Liverpool this summer, with French centre-half Ibrahima Konate the only fresh face to have been welcomed to Merseyside.

Domestic and European rivals have been busy bolstering their respective ranks, with some big-money deals being pushed through.

The likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have all invested in marquee signings, while Paris Saint-Germain have made Lionel Messi the latest addition to their Ligue 1 dream team.

Klopp has hinted that there may be more movement to come at Liverpool, but the clock is ticking.

The Reds will get their 2021-22 campaign up and running against newly-promoted Norwich on Saturday, with the next recruitment deadline set to pass on August 31.

