Firmino & Salah continue fruitful partnership despite Liverpool’s defeat to Manchester United

The Brazilian and Egyptian forwards combined once again, albeit, the Reds were at the losing end against the Red Devils

Brazilian star Roberto Firmino has now assisted Mohamed Salah on 18 occasions across all competitions for since they first played together in the 2017-18 season.

This after Firmino aided the international twice as the Reds surrendered a one-goal lead to crash out of the following Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to at Old Trafford.

In the five-goal thriller, settled by Bruno Fernandes' sumptuous freekick with 12 minutes left, Salah gave Jurgen Klopp’s men the lead in the 18th minute.

The former AS man dropped away from Victor Lindelof on the edge of the box, and Firmino played him in. While in a one-on-one situation with Dean Henderson, he smartly chipped his effort over the goalkeeper and into the net.

Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side clawed back to take the lead through strikes from Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford, the 28-year-old completed his brace in the 58th minute with his Brazilian teammate the provider once again.

Firmino was played in by James Milner on the left of the box before teeing up Salah, who made no mistake in beating a helpless Henderson.

This is the most one player has assisted another for all English Premier League sides in all tournaments in that time.

Thanks to the two-time African Player of the Year’s double, he has now scored 19 goals in all competitions in the 2020-21 season, the joint-most of any Premier League player along with Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

With the game looking destined for extra-time, Fernandes stepped up to take a free-kick that curled into the far post, out of the reach of Allison Becker, in the 78th minute.

Liverpool have had a lot of success over the last few years with the duo, whose chemistry keeps waxing stronger in each passing game, having helped the Anfield Stadium giants win the , Premier League, Uefa Super Cup and Fifa World Club Championship.

With this result, Manchester United will now face in the fifth round at Old Trafford. Before then, they face in the Premier League on Wednesday.

For Liverpool, who are without a win in their last three outings, they face a tough test versus Jose Mourinho’s Spurs as they look to bounce back into reckoning.