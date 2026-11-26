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AC Milan have returned to the scene of one of their most famous triumphs as they prepare for a high-stakes Europa League encounter in the Greek capital. Club legend Filippo Inzaghi has marked the occasion by reflecting on the magical night in 2007 when his brace secured European glory against Liverpool.

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Returning to the scene of the crime

As the current AC Milan squad touches down in Athens for a pivotal continental fixture, the memories of the club's 2007 Champions League triumph loom large. Inzaghi, the man whose goalscoring instincts defined that era, has opened up about the emotional weight of returning to the city where he reached the pinnacle of club football. The Rossoneri are currently in a precarious position in the Europa League, sitting on just three points after four games, while their upcoming opponents Olympiacos remain undefeated with 10 points.

'I had one of the greatest nights of my career in Athens. It's a city I associate with special memories and, for that reason, it will always hold a special place in my heart,' Inzaghi told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 10-day insomnia of a champion

The 2007 final carried immense significance for Milan, who were seeking redemption after their heartbreaking defeat to Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final. On that occasion, Milan had raced into a 3-0 half-time lead, only for Liverpool to stage a remarkable comeback in Istanbul before winning on penalties.

Recalling his memories ahead of the 2007 showpiece, Inzaghi said: 'I remember the wait for the game; I knew how important that final was and I felt that it could be a special evening.' During the match itself, he identified the second goal as his favourite moment, adding: 'The second goal the best, the moment I realised the trophy was really close.' The intensity of the occasion was so profound that Inzaghi struggled to process the reality of his achievement long after the celebrations had subsided.

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'I didn't sleep for 10 days; I woke up in the middle of the night thinking that the final and my goals had been a dream,' the former Italy international revealed.

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Next matches OLY Europa League 12:45 MIL

Comparing World Cup and Champions League glory

Having tasted success both with his club and the Italian national team, Inzaghi had also lifted the World Cup with Italy in 2006, the Azzurri's most recent triumph on the global stage. The striker played his part in that campaign, scoring a goal in Italy's group-stage victory over the Czech Republic. These achievements often lead to questions about which success carries more weight for him.

'Those are two different memories, because both enriched my football career. A World Cup victory is the highest honour for any footballer. Athens, however, had a special meaning for Milan's history. We came off a disappointing final, which I watched from the stands, but this time around I was on the pitch and able to contribute to the victory. Fate gave me a second chance and it went the way we now know it did. However, I can't rank those two glorious nights because those achievements each mean something different to me,' Inzaghi explained.

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A message to the modern Rossoneri

Transitioning from his personal nostalgia to Milan's current challenges, Inzaghi has issued a rallying cry to the squad ahead of their match at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium. Milan currently sit 28th in the Europa League standings, outside the qualifying places for the next round, making victory in today's encounter crucial if they are to revive their hopes of progressing in the competition.

'I spent some extraordinary years at Milan; the bond with the fans was born out of goals and victories, but also from the commitment I always tried to give. Knowing that all this has survived the test of time means an awful lot to me. I hope they face the match with a lot of personality, and return home enjoying a great European evening. I know how much that shirt matters and how much the fans expect in a game like this. I hope the team can bring them joy and a victory,' Inzaghi concluded.