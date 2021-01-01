FIFA rejects Atletico Madrid's appeal against Trippier's 10-week betting ban

The England international's suspension has been held up by world football's main governing body

FIFA has officially rejected 's appeal against Kieran Trippier's 10-week betting ban.

World football's main governing body confirmed the news in an official statement on Monday, which reads: "The FIFA Appeal Committee has dismissed the appeal lodged by the club Atletico Madrid in a case concerning the player Kieran Trippier.

"As a consequence, the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee passed on 23 December 2020 is confirmed, extending sanctions imposed on the player by the English FA to have worldwide effect."

Trippier was suspended from all forms of football by the English FA after being found guilty of breaching betting rules, and was also forced to pay a £70,000 fine.

The defender's offences took place in July 2019, while he was still on the books of , but Atletico attempted to get the decision overturned by taking an appeal to FIFA.

The global organisation suspended Trippier's ban initially so that the Liga leaders could put their case forward, while head coach Diego Simeone publicly expressed his frustration over the FA's ruling.

"We think it's unfair and we hope it can be revised because of the damage done to Atletico," he said.

However, it is now certain that Atletico will be without Trippier for a large portion of the 2020-21 campaign, with the 30-year-old set to miss eight games in total across all competitions.

He will not be available for fixtures against , , Cadiz, , Granada, and , while he will also have to watch on from the sidelines when Los Rojiblancos take on in the first leg of their round of 16 tie on February 23.

Trippier could, however, be eligible to return when Atletico welcome arch-rivals to Wanda Metropolitano at the start of March, which may well end up being a pivotal clash in this season's title race.

Simeone's men are sitting top of the Liga table at the moment, four points clear of Madrid with two games in hand still to play.

Trippier has featured in 14 of Atletico's 16 outings to date, though, and he will be a big loss as they try to increase their lead at the summit with a view to becoming champions of for the first time since 2013-14 come May.