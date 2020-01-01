FIFA Rankings: India drop by one spot

Igor Stimac's side see a change in their ranking since November 2019...

The Indian national team are ranked 109th in the world in the September 2020 release of the FIFA Rankings, on Thursday.

The Blue Tigers, amid the Coronavirus pandemic, were ranked 108 from the November 2019 to July 2020 editions. There was no release of FIFA Rankings in August 2020.

's remainder of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC joint qualification matches from Group E - initially supposed to be held in March 2020 - so far have been indefinitely postponed to 2021, before which Igor Stimac's men were to host on October 8 and travel away to Bangladesh and Afghanistan in November.

Meanwhile, the ranking of (55), Bangladesh (187) and Afghanistan (149) have remained unchanged.

On the international front, (5th) and (7th) have gained a place in the top 10 with and losing a spot respectively. , , and continue to top the chart, in that order.