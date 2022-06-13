FIFA ranking: El Salvador vs USMNT - How CONCACAF Nations League teams compare
El Salvador are set to welcome the U.S. men's national team at the Estadio Cuscatlan as they meet in a League A Group D game in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League, on Tuesday night.
La Selecta enter the game as group leaders with 4 points from 2 games - a 3-1 win over Grenada followed by a 2-2 draw against the same opponents.
However, the USMNT have a game in hand as Gregg Berhalter's men began their title defense with a 5-0 win against Grenada in their opener.
What is USMNT's FIFA ranking?
Now ranked 15th in the world, the United States entered the top 10 in the FIFA men's ranking in August 2021 and topped the FIFA ranking in the CONCACAF region towards the end of 2021, but have since gone back sitting one below long-time leaders, Mexico.
Since taking over the USMNT in his first national team assignment in his coaching career, Berhalter led the Stars and Stripes to their first CONCACAF Nations League and seventh CONCACAF Gold Cup titles.
United States have been drawn alongside England, Iran and Wales for the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year. It will be a 11th World Cup since finishing third - their best so far - in the inaugural World Cup in 1930.
What is El Salvador's FIFA ranking?
El Salvador have dropped four spots to be ranked 74th in the latest edition of the FIFA world men's ranking but have remained seventh in the CONCACAF region from the previous calendar year.
Previously serving as assistant of the El Salvador national team between 2015 and 2016, Hugo Perez eventually took up the job as head coach of the country's U-23 side before being elevated to the senior team manager.
The next FIFA ranking will be published on June 23, 2022.
Latest FIFA ranking (World)
Rank
Team
Pts
1
Brazil
1832.69
2
Belgium
1827
3
France
1789.85
4
Argentina
1765.13
5
England
1761.71
6
Italy
1723.31
7
Spain
1709.19
8
Portugal
1674.48
9
Mexico
1658.82
10
Netherlands
1658.66
15
United States
1633.72
74
El Salvador
1331.65
Latest FIFA ranking (CONCACAF)
CONCACAF rank
World rank
Team
1
9
Mexico
2
15
United States
3
31
Costa Rica
4
38
Canada
5
61
Panama
6
64
Jamaica
7
74
El Salvador
8
79
Curacao
9
82
Honduras
10
90
Haiti
What are USMNT's recent fixture results?
Date
Type
Result
January 27, 2022
WCQ R3
United States 1-0 El Salvador
January 30, 2022
WCQ R3
Canada 2-0 United States
February 2, 2022
WCQ R3
United States 3-0 Honduras
March 24, 2022
WCQ R3
Mexico 0-0 United States
March 27, 2022
WCQ R3
United States 5-1 Panama
March 30, 2022
WCQ R3
Costa Rica 2-0 United States
June 1, 2022
Friendly
United States 3-0 Morocco
June 5, 2022
Friendly
United States 0-0 Uruguay
June 10, 2022
CONCACAF Nations League
United States 5-0 Grenada