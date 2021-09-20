FIFA 22

FIFA 22 ratings: Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes & Man Utd's best players revealed

Cady Siregar
Getty/EA Sports
EA Sports have released the player ratings for the latest FIFA launch in October, and here are the Red Devils' player ratings

Manchester United are fast becoming a force to be reckoned with once again in the Premier League and are being tipped to at least challenge for the English title again this season.

Having signed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho over the summer, adding to established stars such as Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, big things are expected from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

So, what are the Red Devils stars' player ratings in FIFA 22? Ahead of the game's release on October 1 Goal  has everything you need to know about how the players have been scored.

Editors' Picks

Chelsea FIFA 22 player ratings

Player Position FIFA 22 rating
Cristiano Ronaldo ST 91
Bruno Fernandes CAM 88
Paul Pogba CM 87
Jadon Sancho RM 87
Raphael Varane CB 86
Marcus Rashford LM 85
Edinson Cavani ST 85
Harry Maguire CB 84
David de Gea GK 84
Luke Shaw LB 84
Aaron Wan-Bissaka RB 83
Alex Telles LB 82
Donny van de Beek CM 81
Anthony Martial ST 81
Fred CDM 81

As many will have predicted, Cristiano Ronaldo tops the charts with a rating of 91, followed by star attacking midfielder and Portugal team-mate Bruno Fernandes with 88.

Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho share a rating of 87, with new centre-back recruit Varane closely behind them with 86.

Article continues below

FIFA favourite Marcus Rashford, well known for his pace and trickery in game, is rated at 85 - the same as Edinson Cavani.

Harry Maguire, David de Gea and Luke Shaw all rock up at 84.

FIFA 22 news & updates