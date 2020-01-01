FIFA 21 passing: Which players have the highest rating on the game?

EA Sports has revealed the names you'll want to be playing with if you like to pass your way to goal

The fast pace of a FIFA game often relies heavily on players capable of keeping the ball moving and picking the right pass at the right time.

Ahead of FIFA 21's release, EA Sports has named the top 20 passers in the upcoming game with maestro Kevin De Bruyne taking out top spot with a passing rating of 93.

The Belgian midfielder, rated 91 overall, enjoyed a stellar 2019-20 campaign and was recently named the Premier League's Player of the Year.

De Bruyne has narrowly edged out star Lionel Messi and ace Toni Kroos as FIFA 21's best passer with the duo both given pass ratings of 91.

Passing is incidentally deemed to be Messi's third best attribute in the game with the Argentine handed 95-rated dribbling and 92-rated shooting.

Alone in fourth spot is a less familiar name with 's central midfielder Daniel Parejo proving he knows how to pick out a pass in .

's Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only defender to make the top 20 this year with an impressive passing rating of 87.

outcast Mesut Ozil has just made the cut despite playing little football over the past year, with the German's overall rating dropping to 82.

star Neymar is also included in the list with the Brazilian remaining a great all-round attacking threat in FIFA 21.

Players with the best passing in FIFA 21