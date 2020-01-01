FIFA 21: New FUT Icons revealed including Cantona, Xavi and Torres

EA Sports has given a sneak peak at which legends of the game will get special versions on the October 2020 release

Every annual release of a FIFA video game features heightened anticipation about which new icons will be added into the FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) mode.

In FIFA 21, EA Sports has revealed 11 new Icons, which will take the number of these special players in the game to 100.

Icons in previous versions of FIFA - that will remain in the new game - include Pele, Diego Maradona, 's Ronaldo and Alessandro Del Piero.

FIFA 20 saw the addition of the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Pep Guardiola and Didier Drogba as icons - while Goal can reveal a sneak peak of the new players added in FIFA 21.

Eric Cantona ( )

Ex- and France attacker Eric Cantona is finally added to the game as an Icon with his career trophy haul including four Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

Ferenc Puskas (Hungary)

With the FIFA award for best goal of the year named after him, Hungarian hero from the 50s and 60s, Ferenc Puskas, will now be in FIFA 21.

Xavi ( )

legend and Spain World Cup winner Xavi gets the honour of being named as a FUT Icon - having won an incredible four and eight titles with the Blaugrana.

Nemanja Vidic ( )

Nemanja Vidic joins his long-time Manchester United defensive partner Rio Ferdinand as an Icon and expect Red Devils fans to look to pair the duo in-game.

Petr Cech ( )

Former and goalkeeper Petr Cech gets rewarded with FUT Icon selection after an incredible trophy-laden career across the two Premier League clubs.

Samuel Eto'o ( )

Joining follow African legend striker Didier Drogba as a FUT Icon, Samuel Eto'o has played for an illustrious list of clubs including , Barcelona, and Chelsea.

Bastian Schweinsteiger ( )

Bastian Schweinsteiger - the legendary German and Bayern midfielder - gets the honour of being added as an Icon less than 12 months after his retirement from football.

Philipp Lahm (Germany)

Versatile German star Philipp Lahm is a slightly surprising but worthy addition as an Icon to the game. Lahm spent 22 years at Bayern, winning every major trophy at the club, while he also lifted the World Cup with Germany.

Fernando Torres (Spain)

Fernando Torres won a World Cup and two European Championships with Spain - while becoming an icon at with two extraordinary seasons.

Ashley Cole ( )

Ashley Cole is one of the few star players that have traded London rivals in the Premier League - moving from Arsenal to Chelsea in 2006 - winning the title on three occasions between the two clubs.

David Villa (Spain)

David Villa is a Spanish legend who won a multitude of domestic and European trophies at Barcelona, , and Real Zaragoza. He was also a part of the Spanish national team that won the 2010 World Cup and 2008 Euros.