FIFA 21: Career mode channels Football Manager with brilliant simulation feature

The popular game mode has undergone a face lift with some exciting new features, which will allow greater dynamism

It's always been all or nothing in FIFA career mode - either users played a match or simulated it entirely.

But in FIFA 21 , EA Sports has added a semi-simulation match feature that will give players more control over their team than ever before.

Now users will be able to watch a Football Manager-style 'dot simulation' of their match, with the ball pinging around on a mini 2D field, then with the push of a button be able to jump in and control their players like they would in a normal match.

More teams

This means that if a gamer really needs a goal to get back in the match, they can take direct control to help make that happen. Or if they need to defend stoutly in the dying stages of the contest, they can quickly enter into the gameplay to help marshal their backline.

If that doesn't interest you, the old options of being able to simply play or simulate the entire 90 minutes will also remain in the game.

When the player watches a semi-simulated match, data will be available to help them decide on what to do next, including player energy levels, match ratings, player statistics and game plan options.

The ability to make substitutions in the game or significantly alter any aspects of the team's tactics will also be an option for career mode gamers.

In the management of teams off the pitch, features have been added to help players develop in different ways. Players' positions will be adaptable through the implementation of special training plans.

For example, star Jadon Sancho's main position in the game is a right midfielder, but with his finishing skills, the international could be retrained to add a striker role to his list of positions.

Just don't expect to be able to turn Gerard Pique into a striker, although a high-scoring defender such as Virgil van Dijk might be a possibility.

The training plans will not only help players develop new positions and new skills, but they will also help develop attributes such as the strength of the weaker foot.

It's evident that the extra touches added by EA Sports will be a significant upgrade to the career mode and allow users even more interaction and control over their team.

Either way, it should certainly be an improvement on FIFA 20 which was littered with career mode issues upon its release .

FIFA 21 hits shelves on October 9 - find out everything you need to know about the game here!