Nasser Al Khater - Entertainment & Hospitality to make 2022 Qatar World Cup unforgettable

The CEO of the 2022 World Cup reiterates that fan experience has been prioritised by the organising committee...

Nasser Al Khater, recently appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the 2022 World Cup which is being hosted by , has promised the travelling fans an unforgettable experience as the Middle-East nation steps up preparations for the global extravaganza.

Al Khater revealed that the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) and the World Cup organising committee are pulling out no stops in ensuring that there are plenty of activities and entertainment for fans who travel long distances to support their teams.

"The Supreme Committee and different stakeholders in the state of are working hard to make sure that the fan experience is paid special attention to. We have no doubt that the amount of activities on the entertainment and hospitality side and on the F&B (Food and Beverage) side is going to be something unforgettable," he said.

"Experiences in the desert that we are paying special attention for the fans to see, as an overall package, we believe to be something unique and the fans will enjoy."

Qatar has strict restrictions on buying and consumption of alcohol, something a lot of people have raised as a concern in the run up to the 2022 event. However, Al Khater has moved to calm those fears by stating that fans will have the opportunity to do so during the World Cup.

"When it comes to the subject of alcohol, it happens to be a subject that the media has always raised. Yes, Qatar has always been a conservative country. However, hospitality is in our DNA and we make sure that people will come and visit or who live here feel hospitable.

"We understand that it is in some people's culture to drink alcohol. Alcohol is legal in Qatar. It might be a little bit more restricted as compared to many other countries.

"However, it is available. During the World Cup, we will make sure that there is a designated area where people who want to enjoy their drink can enjoy their drink."

There have been several reports floating around that FIFA is considering expanding the 2022 edition from 32 teams to 48 teams. However, Al Khater has revealed that no decision has been taken as of now and the organising committee is moving forward with a 32-team event on the mind.

"Let me make this clear. There is still a feasibility study taking place right now. There is also a consultation process that is taking place right now. At the end of the feasibility and the consultancy process, we will be presented with the findings.

"Ultimately, the decision lays with us - we, with the state of Qatar. The state of Qatar has bid for this as a World Cup of 32 teams in Qatar. The country is still open to looking at the feasibility study.

"We now, as a Joint Venture responsible for organising this World Cup, are working on the plans of a 32-team World Cup in Qatar. Subsequent to that, I think by June 2019 we will know the direction that will be taken and at this point, we are working towards a 32-team World Cup in Qatar."

