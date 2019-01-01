FIFA 20 player ratings: Top 100, best players & release date
EA Sports has revealed the 100 highest-rated players in FIFA 20. Unlike in previous years where the ratings were released in batches of 10 counting down to the top 10 overall players, this year the complete list of 100 has been announced ahead of the full ratings reveal.
The top 100 players are separated into position groups but their overall ratings have not yet been unveiled, meaning fans will have to wait a few extra days to find out whether Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-rated player in FIFA 20.
This year, Ronaldo and his Juventus team-mates will be on a team called Piemonte Calcio in the game, due to licensing restrictions. The rest of the top 100 are all on licensed teams, meaning football fans will get to play as their favourite superstars in the game when it officially launches later this month.
The complete list of FIFA 20 ratings will be released on Monday September 9.
FIFA 20: Top-rated goalkeepers
|Player
|Team
|Nation
|Position
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|Brazil
|GK
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|Belgium
|CK
|David De Gea
|Man Utd
|Spain
|GK
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|AC Milan
|Italy
|GK
|Ederson
|Man City
|Brazil
|GK
|Samir Handanovic
|Inter
|Slovenia
|GK
|Hugo Lloris
|Spurs
|France
|GK
|Keylor Navas
|PSG
|Costa Rica
|GK
|Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|GK
|Jan Oblak
|Atletico Madrid
|Slovenia
|GK
|Wojciech Szczesny
|Piemonte Calcio
|Poland
|GK
|Marc-Andre ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|Germany
|GK
FIFA 20: Top-rated defenders
|Player
|Team
|Nation
|Position
|David Alaba
|Bayern Munich
|Austria
|LB
|Jordi Alba
|Barcelona
|Spain
|LB
|Toby Alderweireld
|Spurs
|Belgium
|CB
|Alex Sandro
|Piemonte Calcio
|Brazil
|LB
|Leonardo Bonucci
|Piemonte Calcio
|Italy
|CB
|Dani Carvajal
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|RB
|Giorgio Chiellini
|Juventus
|Italy
|CB
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Juventus
|Netherlands
|CB
|Jose Maria Gimenez
|Atletico Madrid
|Uruguay
|CB
|Diego Godin
|Inter
|Uruguay
|CB
|Mats Hummels
|Borussia Dortmund
|Germany
|CB
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|RB
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Napoli
|Senegal
|CB
|Aymeric Laporte
|Man City
|France
|CB
|Kostas Manolas
|Napoli
|Greece
|CB
|Marcelo
|Real Madrid
|Brazil
|LB
|Marquinhos
|PSG
|Brazil
|CB
|Gerard Pique
|Barcelona
|Spain
|CB
|Andrew Robertson
|Liverpool
|Scotland
|LB
|Sergio Ramos
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|CB
|Milan Skriniar
|Inter
|Slovakia
|CB
|Niklas Sule
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|CB
|Thiago Silva
|PSG
|Brazil
|CB
|Samuel Umtiti
|Barcelona
|France
|CB
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|Netherlands
|CB
|Raphael Varane
|Real Madrid
|France
|CB
|Jan Vertonghen
|Spurs
|Belgium
|CB
FIFA 20: Top-rated midfielders
|Player
|Team
|Nation
|Position
|Allan
|Napoli
|Brazil
|CM
|Bruno Fernandes
|Sporting CP
|Portugal
|CAM
|Casemiro
|Real Madrid
|Brazil
|CDM
|David Silva
|Man City
|Spain
|CAM
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|Belgium
|CAM
|Frenkie de Jong
|Barcelona
|Netherlands
|CM
|Paulo Dybala
|Piemonte Calcio
|Italy
|CAM
|Christian Eriksen
|Spurs
|Denmark
|CAM
|Fabinho
|Liverpool
|Brazil
|CDM
|Fernandinho
|Man City
|Brazil
|CDM
|Alejandro Gomez
|Atalanta
|Argentina
|CAM
|Isco
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|CAM
|N'Golo Kante
|Chelsea
|France
|CDM
|Koke
|Atletico Madrid
|Spain
|RM
|Toni Kroos
|Real Madrid
|Germany
|CM
|Blaise Matuidi
|Piemonte Calcio
|France
|CDM
|Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
|Lazio
|Serbia
|CM
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|Croatia
|CM
|Thomas Muller
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|CAM
|Daniel Parejo
|Valencia
|Spain
|CM
|Miralem Pjanic
|Piemonte Calcio
|Bosnia
|CM
|Paul Pogba
|Man Utd
|France
|CM
|Ivan Rakitic
|Barcelona
|Croatia
|CM
|Marco Reus
|Borussia Dortmund
|Germany
|CAM
|Rodri
|Man City
|Spain
|CDM
|James Rodriguez
|Real Madrid
|Colombia
|CAM
|Saul
|Atletico Madrid
|Spain
|CM
|Sergio Busquets
|Barcelona
|Spain
|CDM
|Thiago
|Bayern Munich
|Spain
|CM
|Marco Verratti
|PSG
|Italy
|CM
|Axel Witsel
|Borussia Dortmund
|Belgium
|CDM
|Hakim Ziyech
|Ajax
|Morocco
|CAM
FIFA 20: Top-rated forwards
|Player
|Team
|Nation
|Position
|Sergio Aguero
|Man City
|Argentina
|ST
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Arsenal
|Gabon
|ST
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|France
|CF
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|Portugal
|RW
|Edinson Cavani
|PSG
|Uruguay
|ST
|Philippe Coutinho
|Bayern Munich
|Brazil
|LW
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Piemonte Calcio
|Portugal
|ST
|Angel Di Maria
|PSG
|Argentina
|RW
|Antoine Griezmann
|Barcelona
|France
|CF
|Eden Hazard
|Real Madrid
|Belgium
|LW
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|LA Galaxy
|Sweden
|ST
|Mauro Icardi
|PSG
|Argentina
|ST
|Ciro Immobile
|Lazio
|Italy
|ST
|Lorenzo Insigne
|Napoli
|Italy
|CF
|Harry Kane
|Spurs
|England
|ST
|Alexandre Lacazette
|Arsenal
|France
|ST
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|Poland
|ST
|Romelu Lukaku
|Inter
|Belgium
|ST
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|Senegal
|LW
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|France
|ST
|Dries Mertens
|Napoli
|Belgium
|CF
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|Argentina
|RW
|Neymar
|PSG
|Brazil
|LW
|Roberto Firmino
|Liverpool
|Brazil
|CF
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|Egypt
|RW
|Leroy Sane
|Man City
|Germany
|LW
|Son Heung-min
|Spurs
|South Korea
|CF
|Raheem Sterling
|Man City
|England
|RW
|Luis Suarez
|Barcelona
|Uruguay
|ST
FIFA 20 is released worldwide on September 27, with the Champions or Ultimate Edition early access beginning on September 24.