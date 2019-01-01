FIFA 19 Ultimate Team of the Week: Messi, Verratti and Sancho lead squad
Lionel Messi serves as the big headliner in the most recent FIFA 19 Team of the Week as the Barcelona star is joined by the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marco Verratti.
The Argentine leads the way with a 97-overall card, one that comes with a position switch to the right wing as opposed to his centre-forward base card.
Verratti is the second highest-rated player in the squad with an 87-overall card, while players like Luka Jovic and Samu Castillejo also boast usable cards for fans of the Bundesliga and Serie A, respectively.
The team features a pair of pacey English right midfielders in Jadon Sancho and Michail Antonio while James Tarkowski is also involved.
Rounding out the starting XI are Armando Izzo, Javi Martinez, Aissa Mandi and Danijel Subasic while the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Gerard Deulofeu are the big headliners named to the bench.
See the full squad below...
STARTING XI
GK - Danijel Subasic - Monaco
CB - James Tarkowski - Burnley
CB - Armando Izzo - Torino
CB - Aissa Mandi - Real Betis
RM - Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund
CM - Marco Verratti - PSG
CDM - Javi Martinez - Bayern Munich
RM - Michail Antonio - West Ham
RW - Samu Castillejo - AC Milan
ST - Luka Jovic - Eintracht Frankfurt
RW - Lionel Messi - Barcelona
BENCH
GK - Kenneth Vermeer - Feyenoord
CB - Nicolas Pallois - Nantes
RM - Angel Mena - Club Leon
LM - Vincenzo Griffo - Freiburg
LW - Wilfried Zaha - Crystal Palace
ST - Gerard Deulofeu - Watford
ST - Arkadiusz Milik - Napoli
RESERVES
CDM - Mohammed Al Majhad - Al Fateh
ST - Yohan Boli - Sint-Truden
LW - Said Benrahma - Brentford
ST - Gabriele Moncini - Cittadella
ST - Joe Piggott - AFC Wimbledon