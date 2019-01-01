FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Pogba & Sterling head up latest squad

The Premier League duo are joined by the likes of Thiago Silva, James Rodriguez and Edin Dzeko in the latest squad

Following strong performances in the Premier League, Paul Pogba and Raheem Sterling headline a star-studded Team of the Week in EA Sports FIFA 19.

The Manchester-based duo are joined by Sterling's team-mate Aymeric Laporte in the starting XI, while Thiago Silva and Dante complete the backline.

James Rodriguez and Casemiro are with Pogba in a strong midfield group that also includes Benfica star Pizzi, while Edin Dzeko and Karim Bellarabi offer options for Serie A and Bundesliga teams, respectively.

The bench features Fiorentina youngster Alban Lafont, Galatasaray midfielder Younes Belhanda and Sheffield United star Billy Sharp.

Sterling and Laporte join the Team of the Week following Manchester City's 6-0 thrashing of Chelsea, a match that saw the England winger score twice.

Pogba, meanwhile, was instrumental in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Fulham as he also struck two goals, although his week was soured when he was sent off in Tuesday's Champions League defeat to PSG.

The French midfielder was given a Headliners card earlier this month, and that card will upgrade from a 90-rated item to a 91-rated card as a result of his inclusion in the Team of the Week.

STARTING XI

GK - Salvatore Sirigu - Torino

LB - Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City

CB - Thiago Silva - Paris Saint-Germain

CB - Dante - Nice

CM - Paul Pogba - Manchester United

CM - James Rodriguez - Bayern Munich

CDM - Casemiro - Real Madrid

RM - Pizzi - Benfica

LW - Raheem Sterling - Manchester City

ST - Edin Dzeko - Roma

RW - Karim Bellarabi - Bayer Leverkusen BENCH GK - Alban Lafont - Fiorentina

CB - Martin Hinteregger - Eintracht Frankfurt

CM - Younes Belhanda - Galatasaray

RM - Robert Skov - FC Copenhagen

ST - Billy Sharp - Sheffield United

ST - Davie Selkie - Hertha Berlin

ST - Mata - Getafe RESERVES CB - Artur Jedrzejczyk - Legia Warsaw

CM - Mohammed Osman - Heracles Almelo

ST - Jhon Cordoba - Koln

ST - Youssef En-Nesyri - Leganes

ST - Che Adams - Birmingham City

