FIFA 19 Team of the Week: De Gea, Suarez & Fabinho all feature
With the Team of the Year hype now behind us, EA Sports has unveiled a star-studded Team of the Week headlined by David de Gea, Luis Suarez and Fabinho.
The TOTY promotion ended on Monday with the year's top cards now officially out of packs. With a new promo looming on Friday, though, Ultimate Team should remain busy, especially given the strength of the squad of in-forms in packs this week.
De Gea is named in the TOTW for his standout performance against Tottenham just after coming out of packs as part of the TOTY craze. He was voted as the world's top goalkeeper in 2018, and was given a ridiculous card to match, but his TOTW item gives fans of the Spanish star a more affordable special option.
Suarez is the attacking headliner, although his Champions League Live card may still be the more enticing option, while Fabinho's position switch to centre-back makes the Liverpool star an intriguing card, especially with links to Virgil van Dijk and Alisson. The Brazilian was already among the top midfield options in the game, and his defensive card could prove even more useful given his skillset.
Joining the trio are several other big names, like Chelsea's Pedro, Atletico Madrid's Juanfran and Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler. Dani Parejo's card could also prove intriguing, aside from the lack of pace, while speed certainly won't be an issue for Nicolas Pepe on the right wing.
Rounding off the starting XI are Michael Keane, Damien Da Silva and Inaki Williams, while Stephane Ruffier and Declan Rice are part of the bench options.
See the full squad below...
STARTING XI
GK - David de Gea - Manchester United
CB - Fabinho - Liverpool
LB - Juanfran - Atletico Madrid
CB - Michael Keane - Everton
CB - Damien Da Silva - Rennes
CM - Dani Parejo - Valencia
CM - Julian Draxler - PSG
RM - Nicolas Pepe - Lille
ST - Luis Suarez - Barcelona
RW - Pedro - Chelsea
ST - Inaki Williams - Athletic Bilbao
BENCH
GK - Stephane Ruffier - Saint Etienne
LB - Vieirinha - PAOK
CM - Ruben Perez - Leganes
CDM - Guido Rodriguez - Club America
RM - Fidel - Las Palmas
ST - Djaniny - Al Ahli
ST - De Tomas - Rayo Vallecano
RESERVES
CB - Nicolas Sanchez - Monterrey
CM - Mathieu Coutadeur - Ajaccio
CDM - Declan Rice - West Ham
RM - Paris Cowan-Hall - Wycombe Wanderers
ST - Roy Krishna - Wellington Phoenix