Feyenoord players are venting their frustration on social media, branding the situation “ridiculous”

Feyenoord’s players have seen enough of Dutch refereeing. After controversial moments in the 0–0 draw with FC Volendam, another dubious call marred the 1–1 clash with NEC.

Referee Serdar Gözübüyük drew the club’s ire by producing a yellow card instead of red for NEC defender Philippe Sandler, leaving Feyenoord fuming.

Defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, who was absent on Sunday, vented his frustration on Instagram Stories moments after the final whistle.

“Unbelievable…”, he wrote over footage of the incident shared by ESPN. “With VAR involved and still making the wrong decision. In what world is this not a red card?”, the tall centre-back wondered, adding an angry emoji.

Several Feyenoord teammates echoed his frustration via their own Instagram Stories: Givairo Read, Jordan Lotomba, Thijs Kraaijeveld, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Luciano Valente, Gonçalo Borges and Shaqueel van Persie all commented on the decision.

“Ridiculous,” declared Van Persie Jr. Read, equally bewildered, accompanied the clip with laughing emojis. Valente reiterated his stance from the Feyenoord press conference: “What a disgrace.”

Watanabe later posted a feed update: “I find it hard to accept this result and the decision made, but we must carry on.”