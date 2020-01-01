Feudjio: Tenerife provide injury update on Cameroon midfielder

The Cameroonian star has been out for the Spanish outfit since November 2019 following a knee injury against Real Betis

Raissa Feudjio "is close to returning to the pitch" after being ruled out due to a knee injury for nine months, Tenerife has confirmed on Friday.

In December, the Spanish Primera Iberdrola outfit had announced Feudjio will be out for around eight months after she underwent successful knee surgery, forcing her to miss the rest of the season.

The international had starred in the nine opening matches of the 2019-20 season for David Amaral's side before she suffered the knee injury in her side's 1-0 win over on November 24.

Following her surgery, the 24-year-old was set to return this August but the team's physiotherapist Paula Montero has revealed the following updates on her health situation.

“Raissa's response during her recovery has been great," Montero told the club website.

"It is an arduous process in which patience and effort are non-negotiable.

"Despite the fact that the confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic meant almost two months of hiatus in his rehabilitation, we have been pleasantly surprised by the state of his knee. His involvement is exceptional."

On her part, the Cameroonian, who is eager to be fully back on the training, said: "Every time I have less left to train with my teammates.

"For me, it is already a joy to be with my teammates at La Palmera, even though I can't train with them yet.

“They have been very hard months, but the worst is over. I dream every night of my return to the pitch."

The injury saw her miss the Tokyo 2020 African Olympic Games qualifiers against Zambia in March but is now expected to be available for the playoff against early next year.

Feudjio joined Tenerife in January 2019 after ending her three-year stint with Finnish top-flight side Aland United and she will be hoping to be fully recovered in time for the new 2020-21 season.