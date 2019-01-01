Ferran Corominas scores on his return as FC Goa beat ATK

Three goals in six minutes after the hour-mark livened up the fixture...

beat 2-1 and displaced them from the top of the table in the (ISL) clash on Saturday at the Fatorda Stadium.

The big news from the home camp was that Ferran Corominas, who missed three games due to injury, was back in action. Mourtada Fall was also back in action after serving a suspension.

Unsurprisingly, Goa enjoyed more of the ball from the word go. The possession statistic read 65 per cent in their favour at half-time. However, the Gaurs were unable to manage a single shot on target in this period, whereas ATK managed one.

A good portion of the first half was played on Goa’s right flank, with Jackichand Singh playing a key role in carrying the ball and delivering dangerous crosses into the box. But no player in a Goan shirt managed to get into the right positions, rendering the crosses moot.

Hugo Boumous was at the end of two of Goa’s best chances in the first half. He was unable to keep his shot down after being found unmarked by Brandon Fernandes from the corner. Minutes later, he was at the end of a good cross from Jackichand following a brilliant run on the wing. But the midfielder was unable to get the perfect connection.

