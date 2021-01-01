Fernandes possesses skill that Wan-Bissaka would most like to steal from Man Utd team-mates

The Red Devils full-back admits that he would take the Portuguese playmaker's vision if freed to add another trait to his game

Aaron Wan-Bissaka says he would take Bruno Fernandes' "vision" if given the chance to steal a quality from talented team-mates around him at Manchester United.

The combative right-back boasts an admirable skill set of his own, with the 23-year-old famed for tackling ability that makes life uncomfortable for any opposition wingers.

He is, however, still working on adding the creativity to his arsenal that would allow him to make an impact at both ends of the field, with his Portuguese colleague continuing to raise the bar at Old Trafford on that front.

Asked by United's official website to pick a trait possessed by those around him that he would happily take, Wan-Bissaka said: "If I could add any attribute from any team-mate to my game, I’d have to pick Bruno’s vision.

"In training, if I’m against him, I’ll think he’s going for an obvious pass, say over my right shoulder, but then he’ll play it somewhere else in another way. He’s so unpredictable."

While the former Crystal Palace defender may not be the full package just yet, it did take £50 million ($69m) for him to be added to the ranks at Old Trafford.

United were buying into current ability and future potential when that big-money deal was pushed through in the summer of 2020.

Value has been found, with Wan-Bissaka positioning himself in the debate regarding a well-stocked right-back role for the England national side, but there is more to come from him.

The Red Devils are also looking to raise their game as a collective, with the Europa League quarter-finalists determined to bring a four-year wait for major silverware to a close.

Wan-Bissaka added: "I want to achieve a lot here. I think anything’s possible for this club and this team.

"The vision is just to win as many trophies as possible over the next few years. Personally, I want to keep adding more goals to my game.

"Now I’ve had that feeling, it’s something I want to feel every week. If I had to choose between a goal-saving tackle and scoring a goal, I’d go for a goal."

Wan-Bissaka has recorded two goals for United this season, with those efforts coming in comfortable wins over Newcastle and Southampton.

