Fernandes believes Europa League success can fire Manchester United to Premier League title charge next season

The Red Devils finished third last campaign but their star midfielder believes victory in Cologne could help them compete with the top two

Bruno Fernandes believes winning the could help push on to mount a serious title charge next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side face in the last four of the Europa League on Sunday in the behind closed doors mini tournament being held in Cologne, , with a place in the final on August 21 at stake.

This will be the club’s third semi-final of the campaign following the and , and Fernandes, who arrived from CP in the January transfer window, thinks going all the way and lifting the trophy - as the club did with Jose Mourinho back in 2017 - would stand them in good stead for mounting a title charge next season.

More teams

“I think we need to keep progressing and we need to start the league with the mentality to win. We know we play for a big club with big aspirations, also the players, we have big aspirations and we need to win some trophies,” Fernandes said.

“Of course, the Premier League is one of the trophies we want to win and I think to win the Europa League would be good for the mentality of winning trophies and fighting with the top clubs. For next season, if we can win this, it will be important.”

Solskjaer has crafted a young squad who are looking for their first trophy under the Norwegian, and Fernandes, who has shown himself to be one of the leaders in the group, reiterated how important it is for the team to lift the trophy next week.

“For the coach, it will be important and for the players because I think we've done very well until now and I think if we finish with a trophy, it will not be perfect, but it will be a good year for us because Manchester United needs to come back again to win some trophies and fight for the European competitions and also the league,” he explained.

One player who has had a remarkable first season in the senior team is Mason Greenwood. The teenager has made himself undroppable with his performances since football resumed in June and has scored 17 goals in all competitions.

Article continues below

“I think Mason has done a great season, of course,” Fernandes said. “He's young and he has great numbers this season. The age is just a number and you see Mason has done very well.

"He can do much more because of the qualities he has and he still has to grow up physically. He did fantastically this season and he will get better.

"He needs to play more and get more confidence from his team-mates and the staff and I think he will get much better because he has that quality.”