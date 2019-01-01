'Ferguson would have sold Pogba by now' - Wantaway star blasted for 'unsettling' behaviour

The midfielder has been at the centre of transfer drama, and one former Red Devil says it is time for the club to cut ties

Former defender Jonathan Spector believes that the Red Devils should move on from Paul Pogba and hinted that there is a good chance Sir Alex Ferguson would have sold the controversial midfielder by this point.

Pogba has been in the headlines recently as he admitted that it could be time to leave Old Trafford in search of a new challenge, with his agent, Mino Raiola, coming to his defence by stating that making such a statement was not disrespectful to the club.

Raiola added that United are aware of Pogba's wishes, joining Neymar and Antoine Griezmann as controversial stars that appear to be seeking moves this summer.

Spector, who also played for West Ham and , says that United should be willing to move on if Pogba is not truly committed.

And the former U.S. international also added that he believes that Ferguson would approve of getting rid of Pogba, who famously left the club for free under the legendary coach's tenure only to return following a stint with .

"He’s a great player but he left the club once before and he’s clearly looking to move on again." Spector said when speaking to AmericanGambler.com. "I’m not sure he’s the type of player to keep at the club because it’s unsettling.

"He is a big player when he is playing well, but from the outside he seems like the kind of player who is going to move on every few years to a Juventus, a , and then two years later you could see him going to another big club. I get the impression that he’s not the kind of player to stay in one place for too long.

"If the club think that they can still get the best out of him, then they should keep him, but if he’s unsettled or he’s going to unsettle the rest of the team, it’s time for him to move on."

He added: "I wouldn’t want to speak for [Ferguson], but I think there’s a very good chance that he would have [gotten rid of him]!"

Another player that is rumoured to be on his way out is Romelu Lukaku, who has been linked with a move to in recent weeks.

Lukaku fired 15 goals in 45 games this past season after scoring 27 times in 51 appearances the previous year.

But the Belgian has come under fire throughout his tenure, and Spector says there are perhaps unfair expectations thrust upon United strikers to follow in the footsteps of modern legends such as Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney.

"I think it would be great if [Marcus] Rashford was able to step up and take that role but I don’t know that he is a finished product yet," Spector said.

"It ‘s a young team that they’ve got and I think they need to find the right balance between youth and experience, and I’d love to see them bring in a proven goal scorer. More like a Van Nistelrooy. Which every club wants, someone you know who is going to get you a number of goals.

"Harry Kane is a perfect example, I’d love to see them bring in someone like that, but also I don’t know how much money is being made available for that position!"

He added: "Lukaku is a very good player but very different to Ruud. Ruud could disappear for 80 minutes but you knew if he got one chance he was going to score.

"I do feel that Lukaku needs a couple of opportunities if he’s going to score a goal, so I do think that fans get frustrated by that. Unfortunately they were spoiled with Van Nistelrooy!"