'Fergie asked us about signing Saha' - Man Utd defenders backed approach for striker says Neville

The former Old Trafford full-back recalls being asked for his opinion on the centre-forward after playing against Fulham in 2001

Gary Neville has revealed that legendary ex- boss Sir Alex Ferguson consulted his defenders on whether or not to make a move for Louis Saha in the early 2000s.

Saha completed a £13 million ($16m) move to Old Trafford from in January 2004, bringing to end a hugely impressive four-year spell at Craven Cottage. The Frenchman went on to score 42 goals in 124 outings for the Red Devils, winning two Premier League titles and the along the way.

Neville has described Saha as a "brilliant" player, while admitting that he had "nightmares" about the forward after seeing first hand how effective he was for Fulham.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the United legend also recalled being asked to weigh in on a potential swoop for Saha by Ferguson, who usually kept his cards close to his chest when it came to transfer dealings.

"Sir Alex never asked us which players we should sign or never asked us information about players he was going to sign," Neville said.

"But after we played Fulham one time in the (in 2001), he actually asked us as defenders, would we sign Louis Saha? We all said 'yes' straight away.

"I remember the season where he was playing up front with Wazza (Wayne Rooney) in 2006 and it was unbelievable; they were fantastic together. Louis was a brilliant, brilliant player. He gave me absolute nightmares when I used to play against him when he played for Fulham - him and Luis Boa Morte."

Fellow pundit and former centre-back Jamie Carragher added on Saha: "I came up against him in Merseyside derbies and for Manchester United. I think he was possibly the best in the league at going short and then spinning in behind.

"We talk about strikers' movement but very few actually do that so it was definitely something you caught me off guard with a few times."

Saha - who also enjoyed spells at , Spurs, Sunderland and - was also present to take part in the debate via a video link, and explained how he managed to give defenders the slip on a consistent basis.

He said: "I was really aware that most of the defenders liked to be tight so that was the kind of movement I was trying to master. It's a combination - you need to use different types to try and upset the defender - especially when they tried to kick you as well!"