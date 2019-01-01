Felda's struggles helped Danial catch Cheng Hoe's eye

Having previously starred for Malaysia at the junior level, Felda United midfielder Danial Amier Norhisham has finally received his first ever senior Malaysia call-up.

The 2019 season has not been kind to the Fighters and Danial, but he recovered in time from a lengthy injury to help them beat relegation from the and retain their knockout stage chances.

Speaking to the press just before the Malaysia training on Tuesday, the 22-year old remarked about the challenges faced by Felda this season, and how they have helped push him further.

"When the more-experienced players left the club before the season began, I was given a bigger responsibility by Nidzam (Felda boss Nidzam Jamil). [Felda's struggles] helped my development immensely. For example, we had to beat on the final day of the league in order to survive the drop, and it's these kinds of challenges that have helped push me.

"I've always given my best for Felda, and I believe this has helped convince the Malaysia head coach (Tan Cheng Hoe) to give me a chance. Now I want to show that I can do more, perhaps even more than what I've given at Felda," he explained.

Commenting on his status as a senior team newcomer, Danial, who is currently a transfer target of Malaysian champions JDT, remarked that he has been welcomed warmly by the more senior players.

"Praise Allah, my introduction has been accepted well by the others and the more senior players. It's admittedly a little awkward for me but I will make myself a part of the team soon.

"For the time being I'm only aiming to be included on the final 23-man squad, and not on the first eleven. I want to do well and show the coach that I have what he needs," said Danial.

