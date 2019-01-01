FC Platinum striker Albert Eonde denied visa ahead of Caf Champions League clash

A defeat for the Zimbabwean champions at the hands of Orlando Pirates will send them out of the Caf Champions League

forward Albert Eonde has failed to travel for Friday’s Caf Group B penultimate tie against .

This is after the Cameroonian star failed to secure a South African visa. The platinum miners arrived in Johannesburg on Tuesday, minus Eonde, who was denied required documentation to enter after the club failed to apply for the visa on time.

Chido Chizondo, the FC Platinum spokesperson, admitted that they missed the deadline to initiate the processing of Eonde’s visa.

“That was very unfortunate, we have been made to understand that North Africa and West African countries are required to apply for their visa seven days before prior to them travelling,’’ Chizondo told The Herald.

“And this involves them going for an interview, it’s a very long process, so we did not manage to meet the deadlines for that particular process to bring Eonde to South Africa.’’

Eonde’s absence sees coach Norman Mapeza left with Mkhokheli Dube, Lameck Nhamo and Thomas Chideu as the only strikers available for Friday’s match.

FC Platinum are still without a win and are out to avoid defeat by Orlando Pirates as they anchor Group B with just a point from four games in which they have failed to score.

Defeat for them on Friday will officially end their participation in the group stage.