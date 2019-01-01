FC Platinum seek redemption against Horoya in Champions League tie

The Zimbabwean champions are the only side in Group B without a win and yet to score a goal

FC Platinum will be without suspended midfielder Gift Mbweti when they clash with Guinean champions Horoya in Tuesday’s Caf Champions League tie.

The platinum miners arrive in Conakry fresh from the 1-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of Horoya at home in Bulawayo last week.

Mbweti has accumulated two yellow cards and did not make the trip to this must-win encounter for FC Platinum. But Mapeza feels they can upset Horoya on foreign soil as they look to register their first win in this group.

“This is football, they beat us at home, and we can still do the same,” Mapeza was quoted as saying by Soccer24.

“We are working hard for this game, and I am looking forward to coming out with a positive result. We only need to keep on believing.”

The platinum miners anchor Group B and are the only team in their pool yet to score a goal as problem of strikers persist in their camp.

They left for Guinea on Saturday also without former Ajax Cape Town forward Thomas Chideu who has been struggling for game time.

They however, welcome defender Elvis Moyo from suspension. A defeat for Mapeza's men will completely rule his side out of contention to reach the quarter-finals.