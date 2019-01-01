FC Orenburg’s Fameyeh fires brace past Gogoua's FC Tambov

The Super sub turned in a virtuoso display as his goals handed Vladimir Fedotov’s side their first point of the Russian top-flight season

Joel Fameyeh turned in two quickfire goals for FC Orenburg to pick up a 2-2 draw at home against FC Tambov in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Having gone two goals down, Orenburg looked destined for their fifth consecutive defeat but it was the international who became the hero at Gazovik Stadium.

Cote d’ivoire centre-back Gogoua had given the visitors a first-half lead with Khasan Mamtov doubling his side’s advantage in the 68th minute.

With the game looking done and dusted, manager Vladimir Fedotov threw Fameyah into the fray after 70 minutes – and the 22-year-old did not disappoint after reducing the deficit four minutes later.

Article continues below

He got his brace in the 78th minute, as Tambov, who had Valeriu Ciuperca sent off for a second caution licked their wounds for throwing away a two-goal advantage.

The draw means Orenburg have earned their first point of the season having lost all their opening four games in Russia’s elite division.

They sit in 15th position with one point and they continue their chase for a first win against bottom-placed PFC Sochi on August 16.