FC Goa assistant coach Jesus Tato criticises unfair red card to Sergio Lobera

assistant coach Jesus Tato was critical of the referee's treatment of head coach Sergio Lobera at the end of his team's 4-3 win against Chennaiyin on Thursday.

The visitors, after taking a three-goal lead in the first half, allowed the hosts to claw their way back into the game but held on to win the game and climb back to the top of the standings.

After the game, Tato said, "It is a big win for us. These three points mean a lot to us. We are ending 2019 in the first position with 21 points.

"I think our coach didn’t deserve the treatment from the referees in the end. In every press conference, he has defended the referees and supported them. Other coaches talk about refereeing but Sergio Lobera never said anything or blamed them. In the last part of the match I was standing close to the coach and he said nothing to receive the second yellow card. Till now we don’t know why the referee booked our coach. I think it is better to ask the assistant referee, maybe he can explain."

"We don’t why he received the two yellow cards. So maybe the club has to do something to avoid this kind of situation," he added.

Half of Goa's goals were scored as a result of direct errors from Chennaiyin players and defender Lucian Goian, who had a bad outing, was one of the culprits.

On Goa's approach in the game, Tato explained, "Our first half was amazing. We pressed so high. If you recover the ball in the final third it becomes easy to create chances. During the half time coach told the players that it was not over as Chennaiyin have very big players. They tried their best to come back in the first part of the second half. I think we suffered initially in the second half but finally, our players could take the ball and scored the fourth goal which was very important for us.

Tato also said that he feels Chennaiyin's mini-comeback down to their players' efforts and refused to blame his team's defence for the goals they conceded.

"I have to give the credit to Chennaiyin players more than blaming our players. The quality and mentality of Chennaiyin players are very good. We conceded goals, yes but it was Chennaiyin’s credit. We want to improve yes but we want to improve from victories rather than draws and losses."