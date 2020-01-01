FC Goa: All you need to know about Ferran Corominas' replacement in Igor Angulo

Goal takes a look at the career of the Gaurs' Spanish main hitman for the season...

Igor Angulo is expected to fill the boots of former striker Ferran Corominas in the 2020-21 's (ISL).

Corominas who is the all-time top scorer in the six-year history of the league, with 48 goals in 57 games, played a crucial role in FC Goa's three consecutive play-off appearances. He also helped the club win the Super Cup and the ISL League Winner's Shield in 2019-20.

Angulo has also racked up 88 goals in 154 games during his time in and will play a crucial role in FC Goa's fortunes this season.

Goal takes a look at the career span of the Spaniard who earned the status of legend in just four years with his last club, Gornik Zabrze.

Jersey Number: 17

Youth Career and Professional Debut

Born in Bilbao, he enrolled himself with Danok Bat CF before joining Athletic Bilbao's youth setup at the age of 12. Six years later in 2002 went on to make his senior team debut with Basconia in the Spanish Tercera Division.

Having joined Athletic Bilbao the following year, Angulo had his first taste of playing in the coming on as a substitute in a 2-1 away defeast against . His first overseas move was to French side AS Cannes, on-loan from his parent club.



Senior Career

Playing for a few more Spanish clubs such as Ejica Balompie, CD Numancia and Real Union in the Segunda Division B and Segunda Division, Angulo's next foreign expedition took him to Cypriot First Division side Enosis Neon. He also played for several clubs at Greece and Poland - where he gained his recent stardom.

Not that he didn't make a name for himself in as he was the top scorer for Ejica in his second year at the club with nine goals 19 games that included a hat-trick against Jerez Industrial. Before moving abroad, Angulo's best numbers were with Real Union - 13 goals from 32 appearances and he was the team's top scorer in 2012-13.

In Greece, he represented Apollon Smyrnis and Platanias before moving at Poland where he helped Gornik Zabrze gain promotion to the Ekstraklasa - the Polish top division. He helped the club finish as I Liga runners-up in his first season and was the club's top scorer (17). Angulo then became the league's second highest goalscorer with 23 goals besides helping the team qualify for the first qualifying round of the UEFA and subsequently went on to win the Golden Boot with 24 goals from 37 games.



UEFA Europa League & International Career

Angulo represented Spain's junior national teams at the U-19, U-20 and U-21 levels where he has shared the dressing room with former FC Goa players Carlos Pena and Ferran Corominas.

Having helped Gornik Zabrze qualify for the UEFA Europa League after a gap of 23 years and now to turn up for ISL side FC Goa in the AFC , the 36-year-old scored in the Polish club's first tie that ended in a 1-0 win over Zaria Balti in the European competition.

Last Stint

He made 36 appearances for Zabrze in the 2019-20 season, 33 of them starts, and scored 16 goals.